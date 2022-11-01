A man has been arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Matthew Siler barricaded himself in a home after Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT personnel eventually made their way inside and arrested Siler after he refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.
Siler will be booked in the Silverdale Detention Center on charges related to the incident, which have not yet been released.
