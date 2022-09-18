The Atlanta Braves are heading to the White House next week.
President Joe Biden has invited the World Series champions to Washington D.C. on Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. to commemorate their first title since 1995.
Last year, the Atlanta Braves celebrated the team's 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series on November 02, in Houston, Texas.
Sports teams are often asked to visit the White House after winning championships.
It is unknown whether past players no longer on the team will be in attendance. However, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers have an off day on the 26th.