"Basically said that I was using, me and the mayor, was using our authority to take these books off of the shelves and took the pride down and that was far from the truth," Vice Mayor Larry Eaton says.
In last week's meeting, resident Will Houston addressed the council with concerns of an ethics violation.
"An official may not use or attempt to use his position to secure any privilege for himself or others," Houston says.
Mayor Steven Sherlin and Vice Mayor Eaton say citizens had complaints about the display being inappropriate for children and wanted the books removed.
Some residents claimed the council members instructed E.G. Fisher Library to remove the books, but Sherlin and Eaton say they informed the board of complaints.
"The library board contacted the library, the librarian, and they graciously just took it down," he says. "According to them, it did not have anything to do with us, other than us reporting that there was some some issues."
In a statement, E.G. Fisher says partially, "Vice Mayor Larry Eaton and Mayor Steve Sherlin directed that the display be removed on the day it was placed in the library. Given E.G. Fisher public library's significant funding from the city of Athens, the library could not ignore this request from our city's leaders."
Tyler Forrest, Chair of the McMinn County library board., told me, "At this time, neither me nor the collective McMinn County Library Board have any further statements to share beyond what has already been shared by the leadership of E.G. Fisher Public Library."
Eaton says himself and the Mayor did not direct anyone to take the display down, and says they did not threaten library funding.
"We've never done that. We just expressed concerns and the library board and the librarians took to charge of the situation," he says.
In City Attorney's Stephen Hatchett's review, he says, "The library could not bestow privileges or exemptions upon anyone. There is no indication of privileges or exemptions sought by the Mayor or Vice Mayor."
He says he does not believe an ethical violation occurred. He says the City Council took no action regarding the display at E.G. Fisher Library.
"I will, and I know I'm not talking for Mayor Sherlin, but I know both of us will stand up for the kids," he says.
Full statement from E.G. Fisher:
"Library displays are created to briefly accent portions of the library collection that may be of interest to some patrons. As stated in E.G. Fisher Public Library's Collection Development Policy, "Materials available in the Library present a diversity of viewpoints, enabling citizens to make informed choices necessary in a democracy. The library’s acquisition and display of these items does not constitute the endorsement of their content but rather makes available its expression."
The display was located in the rear of the library and was not within either the children or teen spaces. The display was not a children's display and contained no materials from the juvenile collection.
Vice-Mayor Larry Eaton and Mayor Steve Sherlin directed that the display be removed on the day it was placed in the library. Given E.G. Fisher Public Library's significant funding from the City of Athens, the library could not ignore this request from our City's leaders."