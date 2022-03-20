featured
Athens Utilities Board: TVA fuel charge pushes April power rate up
Athen's Utilities Board says the April power rate was expected to go down as the first of two “transition” months kick in across the valley. But TVA’s fuel cost adjustment is rising, so much as to push the final power rate up in comparison to current.
AUB is lowering its base rate in April from $0.07088 down to $0.06887. But TVA’s fuel cost is rising in April, up to $0.02446 from $0.02134 currently.
AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough Said, "This TVA charge will push the power rate up a bit in April compared to March. With April being a transition month where AUB’s base rate is the lowest of the year, we fully expected the overall rate to be lower, but, where our base rate falls in April, the rising TVA fuel cost causes our April effective rate to be $0.09333, which is up a bit from March’s $0.09222.”
Your power rate has two components. There is the base rate, which changes seasonally, and a fuel-charge adder from TVA that changes monthly.
“The base rate will stay the same in April and May, at $0.06887 as we get the two ‘transition’ period rates before heading into the summer period,” Scarbrough said.
“Let’s hope that TVA’s costs are lower in May so that we can get the good out of these transition period rates,” he said.
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
While McMinn County and the surrounding area are beginning to have nice daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s, even up to 70 degrees, the overnight temperature is still chilly, causing heating systems to run throughout the night.
“Overnight temperatures are predicted to fall into the 30s and 40s throughout the coming week ahead, so your heating system is still cranking to keep you warm. Keep that in mind, because when heating systems are running to keep your home at 70 and it’s only 40 outside, you’ll continue use extra energy and see a higher bill,” Scarbrough said.
Homes and businesses use more energy to maintain comfort in cold weather, regardless of their heating source.
“We continue to remind people to make their home air-tight and keep those wintertime sweaters and sweat pants handy. When’s its 40 degrees outside, it still pays off,” Scarbrough said.
