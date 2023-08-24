Athens, TN, man will have to tear down building after losing First Amendment appeal

A man who complained that city officials retaliated against him when he painted a downtown Athens, Tennessee, building with a screed against them has lost his appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.
Glenn Whiting claimed the city condemned a separate building owned by his father-in-law and mother-in-law and ordered it demolished in retaliation for him voicing his complaints at city meetings and in the painted message.
Now that he has lost his appeal, he will have to tear down the Fisher Street building.
Whiting painted the sign on the side of the downtown building in 2019, criticizing city officials over the handling of a police investigation into a stolen car. Whiting was represented by Knoxville attorney Van Irion.
