Athens police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Francis Street for a call of a person who had been shot and was lying in the front yard.
When police arrived at the home they found the person suffering from two gunshot wounds.
The person was treated at the scene and taken to a Chattanooga hospital.
Police have arrested a person and charged them with attempted second-degree murder.
They were booked into the McMinn County Justice Center.