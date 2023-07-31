Athens police say they found a man with multiple stab wounds at a home on Jones Street on Monday morning.
Athens police say the incident happened after the man showed up at a home looking for his wife and forced his way in.
Police say the man called and threatened the woman multiple times before showing up.
Police say the homeowner was working to protect his daughter from the man and grabbed the first thing he could to stop the attack, which was a knife.
Police say the man was found in the backyard of the home with several stab wounds and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Police say the man was undergoing emergency surgery and his condition is unknown.
No names have been released at this time.
The case is still under investigation.
