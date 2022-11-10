People in Athens, Tennessee will soon see a new face on city council, but he's no stranger to council chambers.
Larry Eaton was elected as an Athens city council member Tuesday, receiving the most votes among anyone else running for the three seats that were up this cycle. He, along with Steven Sherlin, unseated the city's current mayor and vice mayor. Now, the two men are promising change.
"We want an open and transparent government that we can trust," said Eaton.
Before he ever decided to run, Eaton decided to sue the city, saying the city manager was not delivering public records efficiently.
In a lawsuit, Eaton claims City Manager Seth Sumner had targeted Eaton, not turning over minutes from two special-called meetings held last year.
Those minutes are now on the city's website, but Eaton said they were not turned over to him when he filed public records requests for them last year.
"He charged me at the city manager rate of pay," said Eaton, who was charged almost $1,000 for a records request asking for Sumner's government emails.
In the lawsuit, Eaton also claims Eaton was the one to fill the request and redact his emails.
"It does raise ethical questions," said Deborah Fisher, the executive director for the Tennessee Open Government Coalition, which specializes in Tennessee's open records laws. "There may be just some accountability questions."
State law does not dictate who should and should not fill open records requests, Fisher said, but it does specify it should be the lowest-paid person qualified to fill the request.
"Just from a cost perspective," said Fisher. "It would make more sense for someone else at a lower hourly rate to go through the emails and redact them."
Sumner declined our request for an on-camera interview, citing Eaton's ongoing lawsuit. In his legal answer to the lawsuit, however, Sumner denied almost all of Eaton's accusations.
In the meantime, Eaton is promising to restructure the city manager's office once he's sworn in by the end of the year.
"We're needing a very, very detailed checks and balances to protect the citizens," Eaton said.