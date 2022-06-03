A sixty-one-year-old Athens man has been charged with rape of a juvenile.
The incident took place May 25 at Prof Powers Park, which is also known by its former name to many as Knox Park.
The affidavit says that Jeffery Gregory grabbed a male juvenile at the park and carried him into the restroom, where he sexually assaulted him.
The boy told police afterward that he and some friends had been walking home from school and stopped at the park.
He stopped at the park and and noticed a silver car circling the several times.
In the report, the suspect then came over to the male juvenile and began speaking with him, and that is when the suspect allegedly lifted the boy up and carried him into the restroom and assaulted him.
The boy broke free after the assault and ran out of the restroom. Police later found the boy at nearby St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Another person was able to take a photo of the suspects vehicle and license plate, which led police to Gregory as a suspect.
Gregory has been charged with rape of a child.