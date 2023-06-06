An Athens man was arrested after a Sunday night disturbance in McMinn County.
Deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 616 about 8:30pm Sunday after reports of a disturbance.
When deputies arrived, people identified the suspect as he approached the group of people which included a deputy and a small child.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, Terry Lynn, 42, pointed a gun out the window of an orange Dodge Dart, fired at least one shot, and sped away in the vehicle.
Guy said that Lynn had been at the home earlier in the day and "assaulted a female there."
“At around 10:30pm, the suspect vehicle was spotted by a deputy near the Polk Co line on Dentville Road,” said Sheriff Guy. “The deputy attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect may have fired another round at the deputy before crashing into a citizen’s truck at Highway 163, at which time the deputy discharged his firearm.”
The suspect vehicle then stopped on County Road 850 near Old Salem Church, and deputies took Lynn into custody.
Lyn was charged with 6 counts of Aggravated Assault, 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, Aggravated Burglary, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and DUI.
Lynn remains in custody at the McMinn Co Jail $150,000 bond.