The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday.
It happened around 1:00pm.
Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers.
Sheriff Guy says the fire was put out within minutes.
No inmates were affected by the incident.
Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91and says new dryers will be order to replace the current ones.
