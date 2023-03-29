Athens Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) will be temporarily closing the Athens Driver Services Center for a planned remodel beginning Monday, April 3 and reopening Monday, April 17.
This remodel will provide the Center with an updated appearance and new furniture.
While the Athens location is closed, there are alternative Driver Services Centers near by to provide services or you can utilize the TDOSHS’s online services at www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.
Nearby Driver Services Centers:
- Bonny Oaks Driver Services Center (Full-service center) - 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
- Cleveland Driver Services Center (Full-service center) - 301 James Asbury Drive Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37312.
- Red Bank Driver Services Center (Full-service center) - 4803 Dayton Boulevard South, Red Bank, TN 37415.
The Athens Driver Services Center will reopen April 17.