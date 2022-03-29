For years #TeamNeyland stood for supporting Athens, Tennessee native Neyland Pickel during his battle with cancer, but today it stands for remembering Neyland and supporting his family.
Neyland, 11, died this week after an on and off battle with two types of cancer since 2013.
Update on Neyland below…We love you son, and miss you more than words will ever be able to describe…The pain of you being gone is overwhelming, but we know that you are finally resting well. It’s not goodbye but see ya later..💔💔💔😭😭😭🙏🏻🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/00L5A3xdiH— TeamNeyland (@TheRealDill1983) March 28, 2022
Neyland will be remembered as an inspiration to many and a key player in Tennessee Wesleyan’s NAIA baseball National Championship in 2019.
The smallest ones can make the largest impact. Our deepest condolences and continued prayers to the Pickel family. "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." Psalm 147:3. #ForeverBulldog #TeamNeyland #NeylandStrong pic.twitter.com/BW8vBUtKVc— TWU Bulldogs (@twbulldogs) March 29, 2022
Neyland loved his faith, his family, his bulldogs and making others smile.