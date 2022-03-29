Neyland Pickel

For years #TeamNeyland stood for supporting Athens, Tennessee native Neyland Pickel during his battle with cancer, but today it stands for remembering Neyland and supporting his family.

Neyland, 11, died this week after an on and off battle with two types of cancer since 2013.

Neyland will be remembered as an inspiration to many and a key player in Tennessee Wesleyan’s NAIA baseball National Championship in 2019.

Neyland loved his faith, his family, his bulldogs and making others smile.

