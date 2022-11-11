The Athens, Tennessee City Council will hold a special called meeting Monday, November 14, one day before a new council will be sworn in.
On the agenda is a discussion of an agreement with City Manager Seth Sumner.
Local 3 News has not been able to independently confirm what that agreement is.
It comes after two new city council members beat the city's sitting mayor and vice mayor in Tuesday's election.
One of those men is suing the city after he says the city manager illegally withheld public documents.
That meeting will begin at 4:45 Monday at Athens City Hall.
