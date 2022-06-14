A fire alarm at Athens Place Assisted Living sent firefighters to the facility on June 11 at about 11:18 a.m. Shortly after the alarm, an employee called 911 and confirmed the fire in the storage closet in the Memory Care wing.
Firefighters quickly found the source of the fire; a fan box in the attic of a storage room.
Smoke had filled the hallways of the facility. Many of the residents were unable to self-evacuate.
The Athens Place Assisted Living staff quickly set up a safe place in the parking lot and three residents were transported to the ER for heat-related injuries. They were treated and released on the same day.
Several local churches and facilities loaned buses and staff to help. Keith Memorial United Methodist Church opened its doors to relocate the residents.
Chief Brandon Ainsworth noted that everyone involved with this fire did an exceptional job. “I would like to give the staff of Athens Place Assisted Living credit for the phenomenal job they did evacuating the residents as fire units arrived. Many of the residents could not self-evacuate. The residents are blessed to have such amazing caregivers. They not only took care of the residents, but they worked hand in hand with us. The staff at Athens Place Assisted Living was prepared and did an awesome job. The outcome in this situation could not have been any better.”