ATAX filing taxes for free for those who have died in March

ATAX has deemed March "Cameron's Month" in honor of a 23-year-old man who died from Covid in September. When Cameron's mother got his W-2 form in the mail she didn't know what to do and ATAX stepped up in a big way.
ATAX locations across the country are doing final tax returns on people who have died from covid for free for all of March. The one is East Brainerd is filing taxes for free for people who has died from any cause. The CEO at that location lost her daughter in a car accident over two years ago and when Cameron's mother called, she wanted to help however she could.
"When she got the W-2 in the mail - I know exactly what she was feeling,” said Tiffany Robertson, the CEO of ATAX.
Robertson knows the pain of losing a child. Her 17-year-old daughter, Lexi Moore, died almost two-and-a-half years ago in a tragic car accident in Dade County.
"Everybody loved her. She was kind. She did not like bullies, so she stood up for everybody," Robertson told us about her daughter.
Moore was a senior in the color guard at Dade County High School and planned to attend George Mason University and become a forensics scientist. People in the community carry out Lexi's legacy through the hashtag #LoveLikeLexi
When Robertson learned the difficulty Cameron Lowery's mother was having filing his taxes, she wanted his mother to have something the community could remember her son by and help provide a service for people in similar situations. So they created "Cameron's Month."
"This is something that's near and dear to my heart. I know how hard it is to do anything that's final for a loved one that you've lost, especially a child,” she told us.
ATAX in East Brainerd is filing taxes, free of charge all month, for people who have died.
"She signed it, and we sent it in. She said 'This is such a relief. It's such a burden off my shoulders. It's one thing I can check off my list of things to do.’” Robertson said.
This service has also allowed the two mothers to connect over tragedy. They are dealing with all the messy emotions that come with losing a child. And they hope other people can find that healing through Cameron's Month.
"I want to show everyone that they're not alone. There's so many people out there that are going through the same things,” Robertson said, "What we want as bereaved mothers is just someone who will sit and listen."
If you have lost a loved one and need to file their taxes, you can reach out to Tiffany Robertson at
423-417-1890 or trobertson@atax.com.
If you are not in the area, you can still use ATAX. Just go to ATAX.com and search your zip code to find the location nearest to you.
You can also do it virtually by downloading their app and safely uploading your documents.