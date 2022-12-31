A large apartment fire sparked a second alarm response from the Chattanooga Fire Department early Saturday morning and damaged multiple units at Signal View Apartments. Just after 1 AM, fire companies were called to the Signal View Apartments at 900 Mountain Creek Road. They arrived on scene to find flames showing from the windows in apartments on one end of a building inside the complex. The fire quickly got into the common attic and multiple master streams were set up to knock down flames.
Firefighters worked with handlines to get the fire under control. Aerials were used to wet everything down. At least 20 apartments were damaged. The building sustained heavy damage, including roof collapse. Residents gathered at the clubhouse while fire crews were busy on the scene for several hours. A second alarm brought additional personnel to the apartment complex to help fight the fire. There are no reported injuries. Searches of the apartments were conducted and no one was found inside. The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents.