The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a series of hoax calls, at least 14, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.
The TBI said in a series of Twitter posts that none of the reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.
One of those such calls was made to Brainerd High school and later determined to be false.
DEVELOPING: TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dUwTidEHoa— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 3, 2023
Other, similar calls were reported in Knoxville, Clarksville, Bristol and Greenville Wednesday.
The NBC affiliate in Knoxville, WBIR 10 News, said that the Knoxville Police Department believes their hoax call came from outside the state.
Hamblen County (TN) Sheriff Chad Mullins said that the hoax calls were computer generated, according to WBIR.