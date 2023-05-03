Police say a shooter opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one and injuring four others as authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect. Atlanta police said the shooting occurred inside a Northside Medical building on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities identified the suspect as Deion Patterson and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Four hours after the shooting, police said they believed Patterson had left the area. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters that a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The four injured victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.