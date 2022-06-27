A WWII veteran in East Ridge will celebrate his 100th birthday next month and he has a special request for the community.
Local 3 sat down with Mr. Ray Hudgens to listen to his legacy. He said the secret to life is the Bible and baseball.
"Your age goes too fast, way too fast," he said.
He will turn 100 years old on July 16th and the Southern Heritage Assisted Living Facility is helping him celebrate with a parade on July 4th.
"I'll have to have some glasses for that," he said.
The Assisted Living Facility is asking the community for 100 birthday cards to celebrate this milestone birthday too.
"It will be kind of exciting to see everybody and see what they're looking at," He said.
Mr. Hudgens was born outside of Cookeville and grew up in the Chattanooga area. He was well known for his success playing baseball and fast pitch softball.
He was drafted into the Army and served from 1940 to 1945. Hudgens spent his time serving as an infantryman.
"When we got on the ships in New York I was amazed at how many ships were there, about 200," he said.
After returning to civilian life, he opened Pop's Barbecue, worked for the railroad, and later as a building inspector until he retired in 1987.
His family told Local 3 News he's strong in his faith and is loyal.
"He taught us about the Bible and I'd say the next thing was ball," Christian Hudgens, Ray's Granddaughter said.
She is happy to spend another birthday with him.
"He loved ball he was always there. I remember after every game he would give me one-hundred dollars and he'd give my friends one-hundred dollars if they hit a home run," she said.
Ray was inducted into the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and the ASA Tennessee State Hall of Fame for Softball in 2021.
"I didn't play baseball too awfully long. I had the privilege of being the catcher for Jim Hearn. You know he was with the New York Giants and they beat the Yankees in the World Series one to nothing but um, I did enjoy that," he said.
Ray said he will enjoy this birthday too.
"I haven't thought much about it...it just goes too fast," he said.
The parade to celebrate Mr. Hudgen's birthday will start at Food Lion on Ringgold Road in East Ridge at 2:00pm on July 4th.