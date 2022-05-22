Aspen Dental locations nationwide plan to provide free care to military veterans across the country on Saturday, June 11th.
Aspen's Day of Service is in its 8th year and it offers to provide much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service while breaking down healthcare barriers.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to find a location and schedule an appointment.
Appointment ARE REQUIRED in advance.
There are five participating offices within the Chattanooga area.
- 5550 Highway 153 STE 100, Hixson, TN 37343
- 7333 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 17 Parkway Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- 849 Shugart Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- 4335 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312
Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.