It happens every year, a child dies after being left in a hot car.
As temperatures rise across the Tennessee Valley, Chattanooga Fire Public Information Officer Lindsey Rogers said it's important to remember the dangers of leaving your kid in a hot car.
"The thing to keep in mind is that a child's body temperature climbs five times faster than an adults especially in a hot car," Rogers said.
She said parents should remember to "look before you lock."
"Put something on the backseat so that you have to open the door when you get out of your vehicle," Rogers said.
Many parents or guardians think it will never happen to them, but Rogers said that's the first mistake.
"Our minds are in a million different places and so taking these simple steps and doing these easy things like leaving a reminder on the front seat, a child's toy or something like that," Rogers said. "It might seem like it's not something you would need to do but if it can save your child's life then it's absolutely worth doing."
If you see a child left in a car, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.