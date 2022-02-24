As the news of the war in Ukraine reaches Americans, a local organization is concerned about the potential impact on the mental health of people who may be vulnerable.
Elizabeth Walser, the clinical director of Volunteer Behavioral Health in Chattanooga, told Local 3 News anxiety is skyrocketing among patients, some of them dealing with PTSD as veterans.
She said news of Russia’s invasion has been flooding Americans’ TV screens, newspapers, and social media with the potential of nuclear war impacting mental health.
Veteran Bill Norton is one of the people who is worried about where this war will lead. He was in the trenches of Vietnam.
"I don't wish it on anybody. I'd love to see it never happen again,” said Norton. "I would've thought that we were beyond just total takeover of another country without being provoked."
He said the perils of war are long lasting. "I had three brothers we were all in the service, three in the Marine Corps, one in the Air Force, one unfortunately was killed in Vietnam, my youngest brother, my other one was wounded,” he said.
Already in Ukraine, reports show dozens have already been killed and more than a hundred have been wounded.
These events could be triggering for veterans, and for those watching.
"We would be heightened as far as what could happen next, and what ramifications would be for us and our families,” said Norton.
Walser, advises people to tune out of the news if their anxiety rises. "Just keeping focus on what you do have control over,” she said.
She also said don’t assume the worst, and instead live in the moment.
She said if people still feel triggered they should get additional help.
"Making sure they are not feeling isolated, that they are talking to people, mental health professionals are available, call the VA, if not there is community mental health centers that are available to talk to,” she said.
If you are struggling during this crisis you can call 423-756-2740.