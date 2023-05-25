BETHESDA, Md. — In September 2021, federal officials grew so alarmed by the number of babies who had suffocated after being laid down on a popular infant lounger that they issued an urgent notice to parents: Stop using it immediately.
The padded, pillowy Boppy Newborn Lounger — sold to exhausted caregivers who relied on it as a safe place to put their infants — was linked to the deaths of eight babies, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned.
The federal agency announced a recall of more than 3 million of the loungers, which had been a mainstay of baby registries for years.
NBC News has found that at least five babies have died in incidents linked to infant loungers since late September 2021, based on CPSC records and reports made to the agency.
Four days after the CPSC’s vote and less than a week after the Boppy recall, a 3-month-old boy from Texas died while sleeping in the company’s lounger; his father had fallen asleep and woke up to find his child lying facedown, according to a report that local officials submitted to the CPSC.
In addition to those five deaths, NBC News determined that at least 21 other babies died in infant loungers from December 2015 through September 2021, more than twice as many deaths as the CPSC cited in public warnings about specific brands of loungers.
This count is based on an examination of government data, court documents, public reports reviewed by the CPSC, medical examiners’ reports, and records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.