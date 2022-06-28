BY Mitch Talley
Whitfield County Director of Communications:
Food bank leaders gathered at the facility on South Hamilton Street in Dalton on Thursday afternoon, sharing the good news about the upcoming expansion with partner agencies, volunteers, and state and local government officials. Construction will begin in September and is expected to be finished by May 2023.
As demand soars, food bank plans major North Georgia expansion in Dalton. Officials say they're about $200,000 short of meeting matching portion of $2.35 million grant for project.
The $3.5 million project is being partially funded with the $2.35 million Community Development Block Grant-- Coronavirus from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Developments.
Two Whitfield County government staff members, Debbie Godfrey and Carol Roberts, helped the Food Bank successfully apply for the grant, which requires a match of $784,600. Melanie Hammontree, director of development says about $200,000 remains to be raised in the coming weeks.
The impact of the project will be "tremendous," she said, for the nearly 65,000 residents in Whitfield, Murray, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, and Walker counties who are being served through the Food Bank with the help of its 83 partner agencies and churches, including 38 in Whitfield County alone.
Last year, 6.4 million pounds of groceries were distributed through 118 programs that serve families struggling with hunger.
President and CEO Melissa says research shows that one in six residents in North Georgia may not know where their next meal is coming from, adding that number is just "not acceptable."
“We could just keep doing what we’ve been doing … which is the best we can,” she said, “but those 65,000 of our North Georgia neighbors deserve better. They deserve a better quality of food, they deserve a better quantity of food, so our board of directors and staff have worked furiously on this project over the past 12 months. We’re not just about food – we’re about the right food so we can provide healthy and nutritious food. This project will help us meet that goal.”
IF YOU’D LIKE TO HELP…
You may support the NWGA Food Bank Project by contacting Melanie Hammontree, Director of Development, at mhammontree@chattfoodbank.org or 423-622-1800 (ext. 218). Online donations are also being accepted at the following link: https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/donor-form?svcid=renxt&formId=a9ad39bb-e4aa-419f-98be-b25519b0d8ae&envid=p-wTtExAxteEq94ZgcPLa4YA&zone=usa
Checks can also be mailed to the following address:
Chattanooga Area Food Bank/NWGA Branch
P.O. Box 1564
Dalton, Ga 30722