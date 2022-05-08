ArtsBuild applications open for Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute

ArtsBuild is currently seeking candidates for the next Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute.
It is a nine-part series that offers behind-the-scenes site visits to cultural and educational institutions, panel discussions with community leaders, and activities that engage participants.
The deadline for applications is Fri., June 3.
Launched in 2005 in memory of long-time board member and arts advocate A. William Holmberg, Jr., the annual Institute offers behind-the-scenes site visits to cultural and educational institutions, panel discussions with community leaders about current issues facing the arts community, and activities that engage and inform participants. HALI participants are also offered a unique forum for pursuing shared goals among arts leaders, business leaders, educators, and philanthropic foundations. Past participants continue to enjoy an always-growing shared network and opportunities that continue to engage them with the regional arts and culture community.
Most importantly, HALI strengthens individual talents and skills needed to serve as volunteers, board members and fund raisers for our region’s arts and culture organizations.
HALI meets one Thursday evening a month over the course of nine months, beginning each July. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, new participants and past participants, known as Holmies, will gather at Stove Works to enjoy a welcome reception where new participants can get acquainted with the Holmies, participate in a memorable networking activity, and gain more perspective about the Leadership Institute.
The deadline to reserve your spot in the 2022-2023 Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute is Friday, June 3, 2022.
Please complete this form no later than 11:59pm on Friday, June 3, 2022.
The cost to participate is $300. To prevent any barriers to participation, a payment plan and scholarships are available to registrants.
For questions related to the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute e-mail Amy Lowdermilk at amy@artsbuild.com.
ArtsBuild complies with federal and state disability laws and makes reasonable accommodations for participants with disabilities.
If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the program, please email amy@artsbuild.com.