ArtsBuild and Cempa have teamed up to offer a pop up health screening fair for the local arts community.
Originally scheduled for April 6, the fair will take place today, April 26 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., located at 1250 E. 13th St., Chattanooga, TN 37408.
Stove Works is a nonprofit organization that exhibits contemporary art and hosts residencies for local, national, and international artists.
Free health screenings and information will be provided including blood pressure and glucose screenings, Hepatitis C testing, HIV testing, insurance information, PrEP navigation, and connections to primary care resources.
There will also be food trucks, a DJ, and gift bags for giveaways.
The goal of Cempa’s mobile clinic program is to help remove healthcare barriers by bringing resources directly to the community.
ArtsBuild mission is to build a stronger community through the arts and is excited to collaborate with committed local organizations to help bring screenings and health insurance navigation to the local arts sector.
The event organizers hope to host another Arts + Health Screening Pop Up Event this fall in East Chattanooga at RISE Chattanooga.
Anyone, not just people within the arts community, is welcome to drop by and take advantage of the services provided and to tour Stove Works.