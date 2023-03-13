Arts at Erlanger now accepting submissions for “Seascapes” Call-out

The Arts at Erlanger Committee is now inviting submissions for their upcoming "Seascapes" gallery show.
Visual artists from within a 75-mile radius of Chattanooga may submit pieces in any medium that can be hung on a wall, such as painting, drawing, printing, sculpture, mixed media, textiles, and photography, which are inspired by reflections and shadows.
Submissions must include title, medium, dimensions, and price and must be entered by April 2, 2023.
A notification of acceptance will be sent out by April 12. Selected art will be displayed, and some pieces available for purchase, in the Gallery Corridor at Erlanger Baroness Hospital from May 11, 2023 to November 13, 2023.
Up to three high resolution jpeg images may be submitted per artist.
For more information and a full list of submission requirements, please visit http://www.erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.
There is no entry fee and all submissions must be submitted through the website.