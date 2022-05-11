A Chattanooga icon is now being recognized in our city. A vibrant mural of Sandy Bell, aka The Flower Man, is displayed on 10th Street.
Madison Myers, a self taught artist, was selected to be part of the EPV Community Mural Project, to help paint each side of the substation on 10th Street. The year's theme was 'Voice of MLK.'
"I was really surprised that there wasn't a mural of him already considering that he was a Chattanooga icon and he's made such an impact on our city, that I felt like this would be a great project to honor him," UTC Graduate and Artist Madison Myers said.
She chose to paint Sandy Bell, aka The Flower Man. He was known for his decorated bike, passing out flowers, and spreading kindness throughout the city. Sandy was diagnosed with colon cancer, suffered a stroke, and died in 2019. Even during his own health battles, he managed to keep smiles on everyone's faces.
"Just because he was such a vibrant and generous person, I really wanted to have a lot of color and for it to be very bright," Myers said.
About three weeks after putting the first drop of paint on the wall, the mural is complete.
"It's really cool to be super up close to the wall and then take a step back and be like wow, it's all coming together," Myers said.
Although she never met Sandy, Madison said she feels connected to him, spending hours perfecting the details of the mural.
"I can relate to this passion and his love for the Chattanooga community," Myers said. "With the way that Chattanooga is changing so rapidly nowadays, it's really important to honor Chattanoogans that came before."
Just like Sandy did, Madison is now leaving her mark on Chattanooga and bringing smiles on faces for decades.