Chattanooga police say an arrest has been made in one of the Crime Stoppers cases featured by Local 3 News.

Police say 22-year-old Jamaal White is facing several charges including criminal homicide in connection to the death of 72-year-old Cecil Scoffield on the night of June 12.

Police say Scoffield was killed by stray gunfire as he sat in the living room of his home on Citico Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was not the intended target of White.

Police said in June that a woman was also shot during the incident. The unidentified woman told police she was with a friend when the gunfire erupted.

White is in the Gwinnett County jail awaiting extradition to Chattanooga.

