Local 3 News was present at the arraignment hearing for Melissa Blair on Monday.
Blair faces 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and one count of solicitation of a minor. All of the victims were students at McMinn Central High School.
Melissa Blair was to appear at her arraignment at 8:30 am at the McMinn County Court House Monday. At 8:43 AM, she was called to the stand and did not come forward. Honorable Judge Andrew Mark Freiberg initially cited her failure to appear, ten minutes later, she arrived.
"On Melissa Blair, has entered a waiver of appearance at arraignment allowed by ruling procedure 43," he said.
The state of Tennessee allows an appearance at an arraignment to be waived by the defendant's criminal defense lawyer.
The waiver was presented by Blair's attorney, Robert R. Kurtz, it was accepted but the District Attorney's office requested an update to her bond stipulations. Melissa Blair arrived in the courtroom, sat amongst the crowd, and approached the stand when called.
"Ms. Blair, earlier I put down Mr. Kurtz as your attorney of record. Your next court date is going to be May 9th. But we have another matter to discuss," Judge Freiberg said.
The District Attorney's office and the McMinn Sheriff's Department have received concerns about Blair in public places around children with her own family.
The request was to update the restrictions of where she is allowed to be in public.
Blair's current bond stipulations are to have no contact with the McMinn County School System and students within the school system.
"I believe the Supreme Court has recognized the fundamental constitutional right of a parent to have direct custody and control of their own children however no right is absolute," Judge Freiberg said.
Freiberg said she could continue taking her children to and from school however she wouldn't be allowed to leave her own car.
"I do think as you know Mr. Kurtz courts do have a right to ensure public safety and access reasonable bond conditions. So I'll put down a written order today..no contact with any school in the 10th judicial district. The only exception is drop off and pick up of her own children but she is to never leave her vehicle and only remain for a temporary amount of time," He said.
Melissa Blair will be back in court on May 9th for further proceedings.