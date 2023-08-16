Words that may strike fear in the hearts of homeowners and those who lovingly manicure their lawns: armyworms.
A University of Tennessee entomologist has received numerous reports of fall armyworms in the state.
But Sebe Brown, Extension specialist and researcher in the UT Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, says armyworms are currently only being reported in pasture grasses such as hay.
He also says that while their population is already larger than last year, armyworm estimates remain significantly lower than they were in 2021 when the pests consumed row crops as well as turfgrass varieties.
“We are just not seeing the numbers like we did a couple seasons ago. Yes, they are present in Tennessee, but the current trends are nowhere reflective of what we have seen in the past. It is important that homeowners are aware but react appropriately,” says Brown.
Brown also says that the solutions sold at lawn and garden stores are not preventative measures, but should only be applied if worms are already present.
“These products have limited residual efficiency. Meaning if you use them when no worms are around, it will not keep them from getting in your yard and will provide limited long-term protection. The most effective way to treat armyworms is to apply only when they show up,” Brown said.
Homeowners are encouraged to “scout” their lawn, a process farmers use to identify plant diseases, harmful insects and pests in row crops. Once a day, homeowners should walk their lawn and look for indications of armyworms, such as dead patches where they have eaten and large numbers of birds that might have gathered to feed on the worms.
Brown says farmers should also regularly scout their hay pastures to ensure end-of-year profitability remains unaffected. “Signs such as flocks of birds often mean the worms have already gathered in large numbers, so yield loss might have already occurred. Scouting should be done regularly, checking for both armyworms and other seasonal pests.”