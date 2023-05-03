Chattanooga Police have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Ricky Barnette.
Police Officers say they stopped Barnette and an unidentified passenger for an expired tag during a traffic stop.
Barnette Reportedly fired a gun at them but did end up surrendering peacefully.
"We don't know exactly why the suspect fired at police or ran from police," said Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton.
The call came in around 7 pm after police stopped the 47-year-old. That's when police say Barnette hopped out of the vehicle, fired at officers, held a gun to his own head, and ran away while the passenger fled the scene.
"The officers out here are very brave. The officer who dealt with him initially was extremely brave," said Chattanooga Chief of Police Celeste Murphy.
Police say Barnette fired at the responding officer and then barricaded himself in a creek nearby.
Multiple agencies, including the Red Bank Police, The Swat Team, and Hostage Negotiators, responded to get Barnett to surrender peacefully.
"Through negotiations with our swat and our negotiations team, they were able to get him to relinquish his weapon and get him into custody," Said Chief Murphy.
Barnette reportedly has 13 outstanding warrants for petty offenses. This was his first violent interaction with authorities.
No one was injured while taking Barnette into custody.
Police are still looking for the other person but say they are happy with the response.
"You know, being faced with something like that and continuing with a level head so that we could follow the suspect kept him safe until we got his weapon and had him surrender," said Chief Murphy.
Police say there is no further threat to the community, and they have not identified the vehicle or the identity of the person who fled.
Stay with Local 3 News for more information.