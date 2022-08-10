Many in the Tennessee Valley have been dealing with flash flood warnings, and yes even some flash flooding in low-lying spots. Periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible through the afternoon hours.
Watch out for closed roadways, and areas of standing water today.
Scattered showers & storms may continue thru the overnight hours as a cold front approaches. Overnight lows will be near 70.
Thursday, a cold front arrives! Partly cloudy skies early, will give way to afternoon showers & storms. Some locally heavy rainfall will again be possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.