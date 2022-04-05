A Bradley County landscaper said he is still waiting to be paid nearly $20,000 that he claims Bradley County Schools' owes him.
Berywood Landscaping LLC Owner Cody Maney said he has been seeking the funds going on two years now.
He said the district did not keep their word after a verbal agreement.
In May of 2020, Bradley County Government and Berywood Landscaping LLC agreed on a contract to do some demo work for Bradley County Schools at Lake Forest Middle School.
"There was three old school buildings that they quit using since they built the new school. We tore down those buildings, they were still free standing buildings. We tore them down, hauled then down to the dump, and made the land completely flat,” Maney said.
Following the completion of the contracted work, Maney said the school wanted some more work to be done that was not in the scope of the contract worth a little over $19,000.
“When we tore the pads up that the buildings were sitting on, there was no footers on the ground or nothing. The school was built on a swamp, water was underneath the pads, been there for many years. So, what we did is tore the pads up, haul out the old dirt, and bring new dirt in. That's the part that was not in the contract. That's the part the school wanted done,” Maney said.
Maney said otherwise there would have been a sinkhole there and the school didn't want that.
"I made the phone call to the principle of Lake Forest who sent his athletic director down there to make a decision on their behalf. He said do what you need to do, handle it, and that is what we have done. Now, the school have not paid that bill for the addition work that needed to be done,” Maney said.
Maney said he has reached out to Bradley County Schools Director Dr. Linda Cash several times in hopes of figuring something out, but has had no luck.
Local 3 reached out to the district as well regarding the matter.
We received the following statement:
“Bradley County Schools did not have a contract with this organization, the contract for the scope of work was through the Bradley County Government."
Local 3 also spoke with the Bradley County Government about the situation.
"When that work was completed, he submitted an invoice for $45,000 and we submitted a check to him for $45,000. So, it's the position of the county that we have paid our bills,” Bradley County Mayor's Executive Assistant Adam Lewis said.
It wasn't until January of 2021 during a financial meeting when Lewis learned about the extra work Maney had completed.
He said based off of his comments that he made, the finance committee referred him to the school board.
Lewis told Local 3 to his acknowledgement, Maney has not reached out to request any additional funds from the Mayor’s office.
Maney has hired an attorney. He said he doesn't want to take this to court, but will do so if nothing changes with Bradley County Schools.