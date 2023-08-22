As men age, their prostate grows, and it can become more challenging to use the bathroom and urinate.
Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, Director of Urologic Oncology CHI Memorial, says, “A significant number of men have difficulty urinating, and sometimes they can’t urinate at all.”
Now men in our area have another option for treatment.
This is Aquablation therapy, performed by the AquaBeam Robotic System.
Dr. Jeffrey Mullins says, “It adds a level of precision that has currently not been reached by other treatments. We have real-time imaging of the prostate during the procedure, and we can see exactly how much we need to ablate, and we can see the results of that at the end seeing a large defect.”
Dr. Mullins estimates about 50 percent of men suffer from this condition. He says there are some common symptoms to look for regarding an enlarged prostate.
Dr. Jeffrey Mullins says, “Getting up numerous times at night to go to the bathroom. The stream is much weaker, you have to go more frequently than you typically have in the past, or you can’t urinate at all, and you have a catheter put in.”
CHI Memorial is the first hospital in our region to offer this procedure. Dr. Mullins says the patient sees much better results than other traditional procedures.
Dr. Jeffrey Mullins says, “Aquablation allows us to treat glands or prostate glands in a more effective fashion, having longer-term success with symptoms relief and also the traditional side effects that you see from prostate surgery, you don’t see with Aquablation.”
Dr. Mullins says following the procedure, the patients will have a catheter for about one to three days, and a normal urination flow should return in about two to four weeks.