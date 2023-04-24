According to a recent study conducted by Advanced Dermatology, more than half of Americans feel burned out in 2023, and 1 in 4 feel stressed out more than once a day!
The study surveyed 1,000 Americans aged 18 and over to determine how they prioritize self-care in their daily lives.
When it comes to obstacles that prevent Americans from practicing self-care, the most commonly cited reasons were lack of time (39%), financial constraints (19%), and stress (16%).
Despite these challenges, most respondents reported feeling happier and more energized after practicing self-care activities.
The study found that the most popular self-care activities included exercise (67%), spending time with family and friends (59%), and getting enough sleep (55%). Other popular activities included reading (43%), taking a relaxing bath (41%), and spending time outdoors (40%). Interestingly, only 16% of respondents reported using skincare products as a self-care activity.
The study also found that women were more likely than men to prioritize self-care, with 85% of women reporting making time for self-care activities compared to 73% of men. Additionally, younger generations were more likely to prioritize self-care, with 88% of respondents aged 18-24 reporting making time for self-care activities compared to 75% of respondents aged 55 and over.
Dr. Joshua Fox, founder of Advanced Dermatology, emphasized the importance of self-care for overall health and well-being. "Self-care is not selfish; it's essential," he said. "Taking care of yourself physically, emotionally, and mentally is crucial for leading a healthy, balanced life."
Overall, the study suggests that while many Americans prioritize self-care in their daily lives, there is still room for improvement.