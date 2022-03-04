The newly selected Chattanooga Police Chief, Celeste Murphy, said she's ready to get started. If confirmed by the city council, she'll make history, becoming the first black female police chief in this city.
"It's about community service, it's about public service, it's about helping people," Chattanooga Police Chief selection Celeste Murphy said.
Murphy said her interest in law enforcement started early, as a child she'd listen to stories from family members out in the field. After about 27 years on the force in Atlanta, she may just be leading her own department in Chattanooga.
"Coming up as an officer, some of the things I wished I saw in a supervisor, I wanted to be for other people," Murphy said.
Murphy said she hopes to continue that in this role, too by educating, mentoring, and caring for people.
She said she's worked her entire career to get to this moment, rising through the ranks in the different divisions she worked in.
"I made sure that I did everything strategically and intentionally so that no one can take away from me what I did to get this job," Murphy said.
Murphy said while the city was determining if she was the right person for Chattanooga, she was also making sure it was the right place for her.
"I traveled here, I looked around, checked on things to see how it would suit my life style and it just worked perfect for me," Murphy said.
Murphy said she'll always commit 100% to our community. She said once she's moved in, she plans to meet the department and then get out in the community and get to know her neighbors.
"They're going to see that I did everything I could to try. I don't give up easily," Murphy said.
Some fun facts: Murphy said she's a documentary buff and likes reading about history and different cultures. She's vegan, but still cooks non-vegan dishes for her family. Her favorite place she's been to in Chattanooga recently is Lookout Mountain.