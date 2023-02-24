Applications open for the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga’s NextLevel minority business accelerator program

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga (ULGC), and its funding partners, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Truist Bank, are providingan opportunity for BIPOC business owners to apply for its fifth cohort of the NextLevel Business Accelerator program.
This virtual, interactive program uses Interise’s StreetWise “MBA” curriculum, coupled with guest experts, coaching and other tools over the course of 14 sessions.
NextLevel participants are small minority-owned companies who have been in business two or more years, with at least $150,000 in revenues and are ready for the next level of business growth. By the program close in September, participants will leave with a customized, three-year strategic growth plan and the drive for implementation.
The application deadline is March 1 with 10 invitations extended to chosen applicants.
Because of the support of sponsors such as the Benwood Foundation, TVA and Truist Bank, the cost to each participant is only a $250 administrative fee.
Next Level began in Chattanooga in 2017 and has since been expanded to other Urban League affiliates across the state of Tennessee.
This program addresses knowledge and access gaps, and the ongoing economic, market, sociocultural and institutional barriers faced by owners of color throughout the business building process.
In its 2022 State of Black Chattanooga report, the ULGC highlighted that less than two percent of businesses in the region are black-owned. This report showcased the large disparity between the success of white-owned and minority-owned businesses.
“We believe ownership can create the economic power that is in our mission statement. Black families who own a business have eight times the wealth of those who do not, and it is vitally important as part of transforming economic parity for Blacks to transform the environment for Black entrepreneurship,” said Candy Johnson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga.
NextLevel aids business owners by improving their marketing, sales, financial management and business development strategies.
“This program forces a business owner to not only work in their business but on their business.After completing the program, they will have access to NextLevel Alumni resources, and I will check in from time to time to help in any way that I can,” said Lya Kimbrough, senior director of operations and client engagement at ULGC.
For more information about the program visit ulchatt.net, call (423) 756-1762 or email Kimbrough at lkimbrough@ulchatt.net.