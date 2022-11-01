The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities is launching a new Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence, also know as MAPs.
The program is aimed towards young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who want to be more independent at home, at work, and in their community.
Participants will be provided the tools, technology and support they need to find and maintain employment and also learn independent living skills, including finding and maintaining a job in the community, living and traveling independently, and learning about activities in their communities and discovering hobbies.
To find applications for MAPs, visit the DIDD website here.