Applications open for EPB's Home Uplift program

Applications are now open for EPB’s Home Uplift program.
The EPB and TVA Home Uplift (HUP) program provides FREE home energy upgrades to reduce resident electricity usage, improve home air quality, and save money on energy costs.
The upgrade are available to qualifying homes in our community — worth up to $10,000!
On average, Home Uplift participants save over $400 on their energy bills each year.
Homeowners and renters must meet the following criteria:
- You're an EPB Energy customer
- You meet the income qualifications below
- You reside in a single-family home or manufactured home (Manufactured homes must be built after 1976 and on a permanent foundation)
- You have not received upgrades to current residence in a similar TVA-funded project in the last 20 years