Applications open for Chattanooga Community Police Academy

The Community Police Academy is coming soon in the Tennessee Valley.
Organizers say anyone interested should apply as soon as possible to reserve a spot.
The nine-week law enforcement education program provides an accurate look at police work and the criminal justice system.
Participants meet once a week.
Applications will be accepted until March 1st.