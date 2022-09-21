There's a new change this year for families across Tennessee when it comes to free meals.
Wednesday is the last day to apply for free meals and adjust to this change.
“Families are definitely feeling the effects of this now," said Hamilton County Schools Director of Nutrition Kristen Knauss.
During the pandemic, Knauss said free meals were provided automatically for families across Tennessee.
However this school year, that process is changing.
“The USDA provided schools with waivers in order to provide free meals to all students regardless of their income and this year was the first year we had to go back to the way things were pre-COVID," said Knauss.
Now, families will have to apply either in-person or online to get meal assistance for their child during school.
“Families were used to sending their kids to school without having to worry about lunch money and that definitely is a concern now because the cost of groceries has risen and the income thresholds are pretty low," said Knauss.
During the pandemic, Knauss said more than 12.5 million free meals were provided to students in Tennessee.
“There was a study that was done I believe in 2019 that shows school meals were the healthiest meals students were receiving, in school or out of school, so we know that it’s providing the nutrients that they need to be successful and grow," said Knauss.
She encourages families to apply as soon as possible with this deadline ending Wednesday night, as the pandemic's 'grace period' ends.
“There is a link for them to apply online for free reduced meals," said Knauss. "They can also get a paper application from their school if they prefer to do it on paper.”
For families that have applied, she said officials are working to process applications as quickly as possible.
“We try to process them within a day or so, but sometime it can take up to ten days depending on how many we’re processing at once," said Knauss.