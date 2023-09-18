Chattanooga Market's Apple Festival was a hit this weekend, offering plenty of sweet treats and locally grown apples.
According to Lannie Harte, the owner of Day Lillies, she likes to think outside of the box a bit when it comes to the market's theme, "They look forward to it, and like I said, I have a cult following, and they'll be in here, and I will probably be sold out by one thirty."
She was selling about 10 unique apple butter flavors, including champagne and peanut butter whiskey.
There were also plenty of vendors selling apple-fied favorites like apple cinnamon rolls, apple cheesecakes, and classic apple pies.
For those who like to do their own baking, there were plenty of vendors selling fresh apples by the basket, like Tammy and Larry Thigpen with Hazelrig Farms.
The Thigpens love to bake with apples when they get the chance. "I do fried apple pies and he loves those. Those are his favorite, yeah they're awesome.. They're awesome.", said Tammy.
So if the old saying 'An apple a day keeps the doctor away' is true, the Chattanooga Market's Apple Festival was the perfect place to stock up.
If you missed out on this event, the next Apple Festival will be held on October 21st at Camp Jordan Parkway.