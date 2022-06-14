Some Apison residents are expressing their concerns over a new eight hundred home development that will potentially break ground in the area.
Residents are concerned with the already overpopulated student body in schools and not enough road infrastructure to handle the capacity of current residents.
They are calling for commissioners to vote no on the development.
"We're not anti-growth. We're just anti-unintelligent development. If they're going to be putting in an eight-hundred-home subdivision, which would be the largest subdivision in that area, we just want the infrastructure to support it," resident, Eddie Hernandez said.
Hernandez along with other residents and local businesses are concerned with the overcrowding of the area currently and said a development this size will only make it worse.
"The infrastructure is overly taxed and I don't mean financially, I mean just with the vehicles, the kids, the teachers are stressed the roads are stressed and you're just going to make a bad environment for everyone," He said.
The new development would occupy Bill Jones Road in Apison. It would host eight hundred new homes and be developed over the next ten years.
"Ok. Ten years and eight hundred homes but if you look at what the county and the state are planning to build for infrastructure there is nothing in the books for those ten years. So there are no schools to be built in ten years, there are no roads to be built in ten years, so what are we doing?" He said.
Hernandez presented his communities concerns, along with starting a Change.org petition, to the Hamilton County Commission.
Local 3 News spoke to Commission Chair, Sabrena Smedley, about the issue. Smedley was open with the community about the agenda meeting discussions and said she stands with the residents but some of her constituents do not.
"Based on the conversations I heard, could be five votes to support it. And to that point, there is a need for housing there is no doubt about it. There is a need for housing," Smedley said.
"I will be voting no on the development. It's an easy decision for me," She said.
The commission will vote on this issue during Wednesday's meeting.