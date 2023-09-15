Drivers, the weekend is almost here, and that means it's time for another heads up on the weekend concrete repairs that the Tennessee Department of Transportation is performing on Interstate 24 and US-27.
Starting Friday evening, September 15 at 9:00pm and lasting no later than 6:00am Monday morning, September 18, the US-27 North entrance ramp from I-24 West (Exit 178) will be reduced to one lane.
Also, the Broad Street and Williams Street entrance ramps to US-27 North will be closed. Traffic will access US-27 North at Martin Luther King Boulevard. All detours will be posted.
I-24 West will be reduced to two lanes approaching the closure of the US-27 North on-ramp. Traffic on I-24 East will not be impacted by the work.
One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.
Drivers should expect delays, and using an alternate route might be a good idea.