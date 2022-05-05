Good morning, today will be warm with temperatures in the mid-70s by noon and then afternoon highs from 83-88 for most. It’ll be mostly sunny in the morning with clouds increasing slightly in the afternoon for a partly sunny sky. The majority of the day will be dry with only a spotty shower chance. Then, tonight, there will be a little activity around midnight with showers/storms weakening and fading out from our west. It’ll be a warm night with lows in the mid-60s.
Friday will be the more important day to watch as a Storm Alert Weather Day. Isolated showers/storms will develop in the morning from about 8-11am. Then, from about 11am-4pm, storms will really start going. You’ll need to be aware for the risk of severe weather during this time, especially for communities east of Chattanooga. Our area is split between a Level 1 and Level 2 out of 5 for risk categories, which means isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary risks, but there is a small isolated tornado threat, too. Although the strongest storms should be done in the afternoon, isolated activity will continue into Friday evening.
Friday’s rain/storms are associated with a cold front, so Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s, mostly cloudy, and a few light showers. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 80!