Good morning, today will once again have below normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s. It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a scattered shower/storm, primarily in the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with mild lows in the 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s – 88 and 89 respectively in Chattanooga. Both days will have a nice mix of sun, blue sky, and clouds with only an isolated shower chance. Scattered rain chances will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s and partly sunny.
Then, for the weekend, afternoons will be around 88 with a few showers and storms possible but a lot of dry time, too.