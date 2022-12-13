Good morning, today will begin with cool temperatures this morning in the 30s and 40s followed by near seasonable highs in the mid-50s this afternoon. It’ll be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Still a nice day to work or enjoy being outside. Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the low to mid-40s.
Tomorrow will be a different story. It’ll be a rainy/stormy day. Light rain showers look to arrive by around 6am on Wednesday morning. Rain will continue throughout Wednesday, not wrapping up until Thursday morning around sunrise. Some of the heaviest rain will happen on Wednesday night. Another 1-3” of rainfall will be possible, so we will need to watch for localized flooding. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s. Thursday will reach near 55 with gradually clearing skies.
Then, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be chilly with highs in the 40s and lows below freezing. It will be mostly sunny and dry to enjoy the weekend.