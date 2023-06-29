Inspectors in the Tennessee Valley were busy once again this week.
Inspectors visited 235 locations overall, and of those inspections 115 of them resulted in perfect scores.
There were also no scores below a 76.
We want to celebrate those who exceeded this week.
Congratulations to Rock City Cliff Terrace in Lookout Mountain, Ollie Bee's Shaved Ice in Fort Oglethorpe, Pokey's Bar in Cleveland, P.F. Changs at Hamilton Place, Joe Love's Lobster Rolls in Chattanooga and the Skin and Brow Room in Hixson on your perfect scores.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Heavenly Food (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Camp Vesper Point 3216 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 The Heinsman Guest House POOL 821 Houston St Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio Elite 8077 Angie Dr Chattanooga, TN Routine
- 98 Red Bank-White Oak Municipal Pool 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Freedom Tattoo 5507 Hwy 153, Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 98 The Village at Apison Pike POOL 8605 Trade Wind Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions North 123 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Canyons Community Assn. POOL 588 Clear Canyon Drive Hixson, TN
- 96 River Rock Apartments POOL 382 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sonic Drive-In 6915 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Exchange Lofts POOL 782 Riverfront PKWY Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Buffalo Shack 1512 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Continental Condo Apartments POOL 1414 Continential Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ashford Villas POOL 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Choo-Choo BBQ 7910 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN Routine
- 100 Northshore Heights pool 1312 Carrington Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Uncle Larry's Restaurant 736 MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Red Bank Community Wading Pool 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- Hawthorne at the Summit Pool 8602 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Forest Hills Villa POOL 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 The Enclave POOL 1181 Enclave Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Heinsman Guest House 821 Houston St Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Hills Apartments POOL 9198 Integra Hills Ln. Collegedale, TN
- 100 Emerald Valley POOL 1800 Waterbury Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Preserve Pool 9100 Integra Preserve Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hotel Bo POOL 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Standifer Place Apartments POOL 3400 Jenkins Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Country Oaks Apartments POOL 137 Oyler Ln Hixson, TN
- 100 Hidden Harbor Subdivision 6520 Lake Meadows Dr. Hixson, TN
- 100 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites POOL 6710 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 The Highlands Apartments Outdoor Pool 2001 Lyerly St. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Standifer Place Apartments 3400 Jenkins Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 TN Baptist Children's Home POOL 6623 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 River Rock Apartments POOL 382 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn Hotel POOL 2420 Williams St. Chattanooga, TN 37408
- 100 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Emerald Valley POOL1800 Waterbury Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Vista Cameron Harbor Apts. POOL805 Canal Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the Crest 5060 City Station Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Comfort Inn & Suites POOL 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Drakes LLC 7338 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamill Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Walnut Run Outdoor Pool 8768 Walnut Leaf Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Sonesta Select Chattanooga POOL 2210 Bams Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Ave Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Enlighten Ink 6743 Ringgold Road, Suite J Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mid-Town Ridge Apartments 312 McBrien Rd Apt 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chester Frost Park 2277 N. Gold Point Circle Hixson, TN
- 98 Mango Thai 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Suite 311 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Marina Pointe Pool 5750 Lake Resort Dr Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Jimmy Johns #3205 7407 Igou Gap Rd Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Miller's Ale House #94 2119 Gunbarrel Rd Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Ave Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Lake Estates HOA-Pool 9506 Balata Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hampton Cove HOA POOL 8098 Chinkapin Ct. Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Creekside @ Hampton Meadows POOL 7573 White Pine Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Seven Lakes Pool 8658 Seven Lakes Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 P. F. Chang Chinese Bistro #9822 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Meridian at Hamilton Place POOL 7301 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Douglas Heights POOL 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Retreat at White Oak POOL 7138 Sylar Road Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Marina Pointe Kiddie Pool 5750 Lake Resort Dr Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Spring Hill Suites POOL 8876 Old Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Frontgate Subdivision POOL 8422 Frontgate Cir. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamill Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeview at Northgate POOL 5067 Elevated View Hixson, TN
- 96 The Legends @ White Oak Pool 9211 Lawford Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Stuart Heights Concessions 3218 Social Circle Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 100 Joe Loves Lobster Rolls 2193 Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Spare Time Entertainment Restaurant 5518 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Colonial Shores POOL 1834 Riverchase Rd. Hixson, TN
- 98 Sonic Drive Inn Dayton Pike LLC 8642 Dayton Pike. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Taqueria El Chido 7342 Bailey Ln. , 37343
- 100 Baylor School POOL 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chili's Grill & Bar #1309 1921 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Stuart Heights Concessions 3218 Social Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Borough 33 Apartments Pool 1161 Bexley Sq Chattanooga, TN
- 100 One Riverside Apartments 950 Riverside Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Memo's 430 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 96 Oak Hill North Club POOL 550 Leafwood Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Stuart Heights Club POOL P.O. Box 4853 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Edwin Hotel POOL 102 Walnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 SALVATION ARMY POOL 2140 E 28th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spare Time Entertainment VIP Bar 5518 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 The Cheesecake Factory #0208 2084 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Belvoir Hills Estates POOL 724 Bacon Trail Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 100 Oak Haven Pool 2314 Weeping Willow Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 96 The Shoals at Chickamauga Lake POOL 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Reserve @ Lakeshore Pool 5840 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Whiskey Cowgirl POOL 1819 Broad St. Suite-111 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Skyfall HOA Pool 9284 Skyfall Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Cambridge Square 7092 Chesterton Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 City of Lakesite Community Pool 9301 Thrasher Trail Soddy-Daisy, TN
- 98 Spare Time Entertainment Bar 5518 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waterhaven HOA 2600 Waterhaven Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Passenger Flats POOL 1351 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 81 Typhoon Of Tokyo 3953 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Adelle's Creperie (Mobile) 400 E. Main St., Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosecomb 921 Barton Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosecomb Bar 921 Barton Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse 2321 Lifestyle Way. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore POOL 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Store #228 1924 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Heritage Landing POOL 1100 Heritage Landing Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Overlook Community HOA POOL 3984 Hearthstone Circle Hixson, TN
- 96 Wellesley Subdivison Pool 4228 Wellesley Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Flagstone Community Club POOL P.O. Box 373 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Riviera Villas HOA Pool 500 River St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downing Green At Mulberry Park POOL 9513 Rookwood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Blvd Ste 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mulberry Park Pool 9690 Collier Pl. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown POOL 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hidden Lake Community Pool 3171 Roundabout Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites POOL 495 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Shadows Community POOL 422 Shadow Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bay Pointe HOA POOL 1932 Bay Pointe Dr. Hixson, TN
- 100 Bhamanooga Wings 5704 Marlin Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal View POOL 900 Mountain Creek Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dietschvision Tattoo Gallery 5434 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Bonjour Sucre (Mobile) 45 E Main St. Ste. 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Ooltewah Club (Champion's Club) Kitchen 7502 Snow Hill Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Park Ridge Apartments Pool 728 Frawley Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 White Wizard 605 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Curated Arch 45 E. Main St. Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crooked Creek HOA 7955 Bridal Brook Ct. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites POOL 495 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 94 Spring Creek Gardens Apartments Pool 950 Spring Creek Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 94 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association POOL Royal Club Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Chabad of Chattanooga 950 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Haven at Commons Park POOL 7477 Commons Blvd Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Alexian Village POOL 437 Alexian Way Signal Mtn, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ledford at Hamilton Place POOL 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 New Castle Square Apts #2 POOL 5700 Roper Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Arbors At Signal 751 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes LLC Mobile Unit 162 Lower Woods Trail NE Cleveland, TN
- 98 Gypsy Rose 1682 S. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dandelion's Medical Spalon & Boutique 211 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 84 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Rd Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cleveland Country Club Pool 345 Kyle Ln. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Breckenridge Pool 240 Breckenridge Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 83 Cafe Roma 220 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Belli's Nutrition 2575 Georgetown Rd NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Los Gumaros Taqueria Mobile Unit 1701 S Lee Hwy Suite C Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 The Gondolier Pizza 3300 Keith N. St. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 OK Magueys II Bar 3836 Candies Creek Ln NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Ok Maguey II 3836 Candies Creek Ln NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Han Thai 2558 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland, TN 37323 (Follow-Up)
- 100 Two Rivers Tattoo 2167 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Tinsley Park Kiddie Pool Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN
- 94 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN
- 100 Pokey's Bar 918 Sahara Dr Cleveland, TN
- 100 Jason Beavers Tattoo Studio 470 Central Ave NW Unit A Cleveland, TN
- 94 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN
- 100 Just Love Coffee 2291 Parker St NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Spooney's 730 Inman St. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Premiere Theatres 137 Pleasant Grove Rd SW McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 B&B Marina Restaurant 117 Marina Dr NW Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 B and B Campground 117 Marina Drive Charleston, TN
- 100 KOA Swimming Pool 648 Pleasant Grove Rd McDonald, TN
- 99 Johnston Woods Kitchen 298 Brymer Creek SW. Rd. McDonald, TN
- 98 Johnston Woods Campground 298 Brymer Creek Rd SW McDonald, TN
Catoosa County
- 91 O’Charleys 2542 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ollie Bees Shaved Ice (Base of Operation) 113 Gilbert Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ollie Bees Shaved Ice (Mobile Unit) 113 Gilbert Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Moe’s Southwest Grill 73 Parkway Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Arby’s 66 Poplar Springs Rd. Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 92 Pizza Hut 12020 S Main St. Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Rock City Cliff Terrace 1400 Patten Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Starbucks 1400 Patten Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA
- 91 Pizza Hut of Lafayette (#37593) 405 N. Main St. Lafayette, GA
- 96 Dairy Queen 1882 N. Main St. Lafayette, GA
- 100 Econo Lodge 118 General Bushrod Johnson Ave. Chickamauga, GA
- 91 Subway 108 N. Main St. Lafayette, GA
- 93 Sonic Drive-In 820 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA
Whitfield County
- 95 VIP Food Truck 600 MLK Blvd. Ste A Dalton, GA
- 98 El Veneno Discoteque (VIP Food Truck Base) 600 MLK Blvd. Ste A Dalton, GA
- 93 Red Roof Inn 1529 W. Walnut Ave. Dalton GA
- 95 Day’s Inn 1424 W. Walnut Ave. Dalton GA
- 93 Jack’s Family Restaurant 1202 N. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA