Good morning, today will once again have showers and thunderstorms likely (70%). Some of the greatest coverage looks to happen from about 10am-4pm ET. Thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and brief gusty wind. Repeated storms may lead to localized flooding, particularly for locations that received a lot of rain the past few days. Sky cover will range from cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few breaks for blue sky and sunshine. Highs will be below normal for August 1st in the low 80s for most. Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Then, another round of showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with a partly sunny sky and hotter highs around 90. Wednesday will likely be the driest and hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and only a spotty storm chance. Finally, Thursday through the weekend will have highs around 90, a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.